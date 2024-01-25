NURU OKANGA reveals why he joined a Day School despite being a ‘STAREHE BOYS CENTRE material’





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s die-hard supporter, Nuru Okanga, has revealed why he opted to join a day school despite excelling in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Although it was not clear how many marks Okanga scored in the national examination, he claimed to have passed well to secure a slot at Starehe Boys Centre.

Days after the rest of the students joined Form One, Okanga surprised many after sharing photos of him joining a day school despite his previous claims of performing excellently.

But in his explanation, Okanga, who is also a member of Bunge La Mwananchi, stated that he couldn’t join boarding school because he has a wife and children who depend on him.

“I have received hate and support in equal measure since I made it public that I have joined Form One.

"I want to make it crystal clear that my marks were enough to join Starehe Boys and that was my wish, but this is what made me join a day school," Okanga said.

“I have a family to cater for so hustle must go on.

"I have a school-going kid who needs school fees and other necessities.

"My wife needs me, service muhimu, so no way I could go to a boarding school.

"My Kholera ward people and Kenyans need me too. Now you know!" Okanga added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.