NURU OKANGA reveals why he joined a Day School despite being a ‘STAREHE BOYS CENTRE material’

Although it was not clear how
many marks Okanga scored in the national examination, he claimed to have passed
well to secure a slot at Starehe Boys Centre.
Days after the rest of the
students joined Form One, Okanga surprised many after sharing photos of him
joining a day school despite his previous claims of performing excellently.
But in his explanation, Okanga, who is also a member of Bunge La Mwananchi, stated that he couldn’t join
boarding school because he has a wife and children who depend on him.
“I have received hate and support in equal measure since I made it public that I have joined Form One.
"I
want to make it crystal clear that my marks were enough to join Starehe Boys
and that was my wish, but this is what made me join a day school," Okanga
said.
“I have a family to cater for so hustle must go on.
"I have a school-going kid who needs school fees and other necessities.
"My wife needs me, service muhimu, so no way I could go to a boarding school.
"My Kholera ward people and Kenyans need me too. Now you
know!" Okanga added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments