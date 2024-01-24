AHMEDNASIR now indirectly names corrupt Supreme Court judges as he reveals when he will return to the Apex Court after CJ KOOME permanently banned him – Look!

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has indirectly named Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala, and Njoki Ndung’u as some of the most corrupt judges at the Supreme Court.
In a statement via X,
Ahmednassir announced he will not appear before the Supreme Court as long as
Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Smokin
Wanjala, and Njoki Ndung’u remain judges at the top court because they are
corrupt.
According to him, he will only
return to the Apex Court when Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Isaac Lenaola, William
Ouko, and other members constitute the Supreme Court bench.
“I will not take a brief or appear before the Supreme Court as long as CJ Koome, DCJ Mwilu, Smokin Wanja, and Njoki are judges of the Supreme Court Kenya.
"I will come back to the Court
(InshaAllah) if and when Justices Ibrahim, Lenaola, Ouko, and other new members
constitute a majority in the Supreme Court,” Ahmednasir stated.
His statement comes after the
Supreme Court declined to hear a case where he was defending 94-year-old Mama
Cherubet Chelugui, who is demanding Ksh1 billion from the late former President
Daniel Moi.
Ahmednasir was permanently
barred with his law firm on Thursday last week from appearing before the
Supreme Court.
The Apex Court in a statement
said the senior counsel has been relentlessly and unabashedly conducting a campaign
aimed at scandalizing, ridiculing, and outrightly denigrating the court.
Ahmednasir on Friday instructed
his lawyers to file a petition at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ)
appealing the Supreme Court’s decision.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments