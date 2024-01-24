AHMEDNASIR now indirectly names corrupt Supreme Court judges as he reveals when he will return to the Apex Court after CJ KOOME permanently banned him – Look!





Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has indirectly named Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala, and Njoki Ndung’u as some of the most corrupt judges at the Supreme Court.

In a statement via X, Ahmednassir announced he will not appear before the Supreme Court as long as Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala, and Njoki Ndung’u remain judges at the top court because they are corrupt.

According to him, he will only return to the Apex Court when Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko, and other members constitute the Supreme Court bench.

“I will not take a brief or appear before the Supreme Court as long as CJ Koome, DCJ Mwilu, Smokin Wanja, and Njoki are judges of the Supreme Court Kenya.

"I will come back to the Court (InshaAllah) if and when Justices Ibrahim, Lenaola, Ouko, and other new members constitute a majority in the Supreme Court,” Ahmednasir stated.

His statement comes after the Supreme Court declined to hear a case where he was defending 94-year-old Mama Cherubet Chelugui, who is demanding Ksh1 billion from the late former President Daniel Moi.

Ahmednasir was permanently barred with his law firm on Thursday last week from appearing before the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court in a statement said the senior counsel has been relentlessly and unabashedly conducting a campaign aimed at scandalizing, ridiculing, and outrightly denigrating the court.

Ahmednasir on Friday instructed his lawyers to file a petition at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) appealing the Supreme Court’s decision.

