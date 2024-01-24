PETER SALAYSA eats humble pie and apologizes to Isongo Secondary Headteacher, the man whom he organised his frog marching last week



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, has apologised to the Principal of St Stephens Isongo Secondary School a week after he organized his frogmarching over poor KCSE exam results.

The principal was beaten and frogmarched by irate parents and students who blamed him for the poor performance by the school.

Following the incident, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) withdrew all 17 teachers from Isongo Secondary terming the school as ‘unfriendly’ to teachers.

However, speaking on Tuesday when TSC met with MPs from Western Kenya, Salaysa apologized for his uncouth conduct of leading goons in frog marching the teacher.

“Teachers who are working in various schools have an equal right to security and safety at the workplace and ought to work in an environment free of intimidation, bullying and assault therefore to this end, the entire leadership of Kakamega County including the Hon Member for Mumias East Hon Peter Salasyia have unreservedly tendered the apology to the principal all teachers in the Republic, the Teachers Service Commission and the people of Kenya over the unfortunate incident that occurred at St Gabriel Isongo Secondary School,” said Emmanuel Wangwe, the Member of Parliament for Navakholo, who spoke on behalf of the MPs.

Mr Wangwe emphasized that teachers working in various schools have equal rights to security and safety at the workplace and ought to work in an environment free of intimidation, bullying and assault.

He added that the Board of Management (BoM) of the school will carefully assess an investigation report conducted by the Ministry of Education and the TSC and take corrective measures as recommended.

