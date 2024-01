Peleka makelele kwa mkutano ya ODM - RUTO loses his cool and almost cries as he condemns heckling youths in Meru (VIDEO).





Friday, January 26, 2024 - President William Ruto lost his cool on Friday after a section of rowdy youth began heckling Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza as she addressed a public gathering in Kiutine, Mercu County.

Kawira tried to control the rowdy youth in vain, prompting President Ruto to intervene.

“Siasa hii ya makelele mimi sitaki. Hii ni siasa mbaya. Nataka niwapangie kazi ya ajira. Mambo ya kukuja kupiga kelele kwa mkutano mimi sitaki,” said the visibly irked Ruto.”

“Tabia kama hii sitaki tena; kwa mkutano ya rais sitaki watu wa kupiga makelele. Hii ni kukosa heshima na nataka kila kiongozi apatiwe heshima,” he added.

Ruto advised the youth to exercise patience until the next general elections, if they wish to replace any elected leaders they feel are sleeping on the job instead of heckling them.

“Mtu akifanya kazi si utawacha aendelee na kazi. Mtu akikosa kufanya kazi si mtamfukuza aende nyumbani. Iko nafasi ya uchaguzi saa hii?” posed Ruto.

“Hatutaki makelele katika mikutano ya UDA na Kenya Kwanza. We do not want this kind of nonsense, we want a united country,” he added.

