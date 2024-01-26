Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti are released after captors demanded $3.5 million for their freedom

Friday, January 26, 2024 – Six nuns and two other people who were kidnapped in Haiti have been released after the captors demanded $3.5 million for their freedom
Archbishop of Port-au-Prince, Bishop Max Leroy Mésidor
confirmed their release on Thursday, January 25.
Mésidor told The Associated Press that the group was
released late Wednesday and that everyone was in good condition.
'Thanks to God for helping us,' he said.
The nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of St Anne and
two other people - a bus driver and a nun's niece - were traveling on a bus in
Haiti's capital city of Port-au-Prince when they were abducted last Friday.
The captors were demanding a $3.5 million ransom, according
to the Vice-President of Haiti's Bishops' Conference, Bishop Pierre-André
Dumas.
Mésidor declined to say whether a ransom was paid to secure
the release of the victims. He did not provide other details, including who was
responsible for the kidnapping.
Pope Francis addressed the hijackers Sunday while speaking
from a window of the Apostolic Palace to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's
Square and called on them to release the nuns and the two other people.
'In asking fervently for their release, I pray for social
harmony in the country,' he said. 'And I ask all to put stop to the violence,
which causes so much suffering to that dear population.'
