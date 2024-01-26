King CHARLES arrives at hospital with Queen CAMILLA as he prepares to undergo prostate treatment

Friday, January 26, 2024 – King Charles has been admitted to a private London hospital to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The monarch, 75, appeared in good spirits as he arrived with
Queen Camilla on Friday January 26, at the London Clinic in Marylebone, where
Princess Kate is recuperating from her abdominal surgery.
That Sun's Matt Wilkinson said he is expected to stay for
two nights.
The King is understood to have visited Kate ahead of his own
treatment, sources said.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King was this
morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.
“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”
A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “He
sends him his very best and wishes him a speedy recovery.”Buckingham Palace
said last week that Charles would need a procedure for a benign condition which
was common among men over 50.
The Queen said ahead of the treatment that Charles was
"fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work" with
his public engagements postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.
Usually, the royals do not disclose details of illnesses,
regarding all medical issues as a private matter, but Charles was keen to share
details of his condition to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have a
medical check.
Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, is still recovering in
hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous,
condition.
Meanwhile, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of
Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew, said on Monday she was in shock after
being diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer.
However, patients may need to have several tests for the
condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness with similar
symptoms, such as prostate cancer.
Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.
Treatment can include a number of procedures, including
removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the
pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants,
which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.
