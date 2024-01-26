King CHARLES arrives at hospital with Queen CAMILLA as he prepares to undergo prostate treatment



Friday, January 26, 2024 – King Charles has been admitted to a private London hospital to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The monarch, 75, appeared in good spirits as he arrived with Queen Camilla on Friday January 26, at the London Clinic in Marylebone, where Princess Kate is recuperating from her abdominal surgery.

That Sun's Matt Wilkinson said he is expected to stay for two nights.

The King is understood to have visited Kate ahead of his own treatment, sources said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”





A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “He sends him his very best and wishes him a speedy recovery.”Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles would need a procedure for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.

The Queen said ahead of the treatment that Charles was "fine" and "looking forward to getting back to work" with his public engagements postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.

Usually, the royals do not disclose details of illnesses, regarding all medical issues as a private matter, but Charles was keen to share details of his condition to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to have a medical check.

Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, is still recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

Meanwhile, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Charles' younger brother Prince Andrew, said on Monday she was in shock after being diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer.

However, patients may need to have several tests for the condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness with similar symptoms, such as prostate cancer.

Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.





Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.

Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.