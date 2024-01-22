OFFICIAL: PETER SALASYA to vie for Kakamega Governor seat in 2027

Monday, January 22, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, has officially announced that he will vie for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat during the 2027 Presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday, the youthful lawmaker said after thorough consultations and deliberations, he has decided to vie for the top county seat in the coming elections.

"It's now official that I will be vying for Governor," Salasya wrote on his Facebook page.

Salasya, elected on the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), will square it out with the incumbent and his political enemy, Fernandes Barasa of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party

The outspoken lawmaker will also have stiff competition from Senator Boni Khalwale, who during the last elections, shelved his ambition to support UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala.

Salasya has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He was recently arrested for slapping an MCA at a function in Kakamega.

He is currently out on a Sh 50,000 bond.

