CJ MARTHA KOOME defies RAILA ODINGA and meets President RUTO at State House, Nairobi - Look!



Monday, January 22, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has defied calls from some sections of Kenyans who opposed her suggestion to meet President William Ruto to end the impasse affecting the Executive and Judiciary

For the last month, Koome has been walking on landmines after Ruto accused the Judiciary of being corrupt.

To resolve the stalemate between the Executive and Judiciary, Koome on Monday met the Head of State at State House.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and Solicitor Shadrack Mose were among those who attended the meeting.

Ruto has been accusing the Judiciary led by Koome of being corrupt and issuing orders that are against his government like stopping his universal health scheme and housing levy.

On her part, Koome has been defending the judiciary, urging Ruto to table evidence of the corrupt judges.

On the other hand, opposition supremo, Raila Odinga, has been opposing the meeting between Ruto and Koome, saying this will affect the independence of the Judiciary as enshrined in the constitution.

