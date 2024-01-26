NOVAK DJOKOVIC knocked out of Australian Open by 22-year-old JANNIK SINNER to end flawless semi-final record



Friday, January 26, 2024 – Tennis star, Novak Djokovic has crashed out of the Australian Open following a stunning four-set defeat to Jannik Sinner.

The Serb, 36, was seeking a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne and a 25th Grand Slam which would have made him enter legendary status, but Italian tennis player, Sinner, 22, produced a wonderful display to seal a 6-1 6-2 6-7 (8) 6-3 victory.

Sinner will now face Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final as he eyes a maiden Slam in his first final.

It is the first time Djokovic has lost a semi-final at the Australian Open.

On the 10 previous occasions he has reached the last four, he has gone on to lift the trophy.

Djokovic astonishingly won just three games in the first two sets and saved a match point in a third-set tie-break to claw his way back into the contest.

But Sinner, who has now beaten World No.1 Djokovic in three of their last four meetings, responded with a break in the fourth game of the following set which ultimately proved decisive.

Sinner is now the first person from Italy to reach an Australian Open final.

Speaking after his momentous victory, Sinner said: "It was a very tough match. I started off really well for two sets. I felt that he wasn’t feeling too great on court and I kept pushing.

“Then, in the third set, I missed a match point but you know this is tennis and I just tried to be ready for the next set. I started really well and obviously, the atmosphere was really great.

“I was looking forward to this match. It’s always nice to have this kind of player where you can learn from.

"I lost last year in the semis in Wimbledon. I learned a lot from that, it’s all part of the process.

"I’m really happy to share this with you guys and my team.”

When asked how he has beaten Djokovic numerous times, he added: "I don’t know – ask him!"

“I think we play really similar and you have to first of all return as many times as possible. He is also an incredible server.

"I just try to push and move him around. I’m not going to tell you the tactics. I have the feeling I might play him hopefully a couple of different matches.”