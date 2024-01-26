JURGEN KLOPP shocks football world by announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Friday, January 26, 2024 – Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at the English football club.
The German football manager, 56, revealed the news on
Friday morning in an interview with the club's website, saying he is 'running
out of energy' after winning the Premier League, Champions League,
the FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
'I will leave the club at the end of the season,' he said.
'I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when
you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it – or at least
try to explain it.
'I love absolutely everything about this club, I love
everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the
team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision
shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.
'It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I
have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I would have
to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot
do the job again and again and again and again.
'After the years we had together and after all the time we
spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect
grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and
that is the truth.'
Klopp's assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will also
leave in the summer with the former looking to move into management.
Klopp took over Liverpool in 2015 from Brendan Rodgers. His
first piece of silverware came in 2019 as his side beat Tottenham in the
Champions League final.
0 Comments