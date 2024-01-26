JURGEN KLOPP shocks football world by announcing he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season



Friday, January 26, 2024 – Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at the English football club.

The German football manager, 56, revealed the news on Friday morning in an interview with the club's website, saying he is 'running out of energy' after winning the Premier League, Champions League, the FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

'I will leave the club at the end of the season,' he said. 'I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

'I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

'It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I would have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

'After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.'

Klopp's assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will also leave in the summer with the former looking to move into management.

Klopp took over Liverpool in 2015 from Brendan Rodgers. His first piece of silverware came in 2019 as his side beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.

One year later, he led his team to their first Premier League title win in 30 years with 99 points to see off their bitter rivals Man City.