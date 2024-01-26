Mutant calf with 'human head' is born sparking bestiality fears in small village



Friday, January 26, 2024 – Locals in a small village in Thailand are pointing fingers at one another as bestiality fears mount after a mutant calf with “human head” was born.

The weird-looking calf was born on a farm in Thailand, but didn't survive for long. However, it survived long enough to stoke the rumours of a curious intercourse between man and beast.

But scientists quickly dashed those rumours, explaining that human DNA is too different from bovine to create any offspring, mutant or not.

The rumour mill continued to churn despite the science.

One local said: "It's a half child."

Another exclaimed sceptically: “I've got to ask, did anyone romp with a cow?”