Notorious Kamba conlady, RHODA KANINI, exposed - See what a victim who was conned Ksh 400,000 discovered after going to Central Police Station to report.

Tuesday, January 30, 2023 - A notorious conlady identified as Rhoda Kanini has been exposed for defrauding unsuspecting Kenyans of their hard-earned cash.

She runs a sham agency she uses to con Kenyans looking for greener pastures in Canada.

A victim recently lost Ksh 400,000 to the suspected conlady, only to discover that she has numerous cases involving the same scheme after reporting her at Central Police Station.

The victim tried to recover the money in vain and decided to expose the ruthless conlady through blogger Cyprian Nyakundi to alert unsuspecting Kenyans.









See her photos below.













