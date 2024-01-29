SHOCK as it emerges that KHALWALE killed his caretaker and did a cover-up after finding out that he was having an affair with his wife - Prominent Kakamega businessman fearlessly spills the beans (VIDEO).



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Prominent Kakamega businessman Cleophas Shimanyula alias Toto alleges that Senator Boni Khalwale killed his caretaker and did a cover-up.

According to Toto, the founder and chairman of Kakamega Homeboyz football club, Khalwale stabbed his longtime caretaker Kizito Moi after finding out that he was having an affair with his wife.

He then reportedly dumped the body in the cowshed and lied that he was killed by his famous fighter bull, Inasio.

The businessman further claims that he visited the mortuary to view the body and confirmed that it had multiple stab wounds.

“Khalwale stabbed his caretaker after he found out that he was having an affair with his wife. He is lying about the death,” said Toto.

Toto urged police to arrest Khalwale and carry out more investigations to ascertain the death of the caretaker, who had worked in his farm for 20 years.

Khalwale had claimed that they discovered the caretaker was dead after he failed to report to work on Sunday morning and found his body lying in a pool of blood in the bull’s den.

“My farm has two sides – the dairy part and the bull. The deceased was purely working on the side of the bull – training it and taking care of its wellbeing.

"In the morning, he failed to report to work and everybody got concerned.

"My wife asked his colleagues to check on him from his house.

"But while they were heading to the house, they checked in the bull’s den and that is when they discovered his body lying in a pool of blood,” said Khalwale

Watch video of the prominent Kakamega businessman accusing Khalwale of killing his caretaker.

this Khalwale Killer bull is taking another angle and ni kama iko kitu …😳 pic.twitter.com/cyid2OOZhy — Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) January 29, 2024

