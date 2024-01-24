Nobody will defeat me in 2027 even if I vie on a RAT’s party – ODM rebel tells RAILA ODINGA how the deep state will turn the tables



Wednesday, January 24, 2024 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has expressed confidence in being re-elected in 2027 due to his association with President William Ruto.

Speaking in Karariw Primary School on Tuesday, Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo, said he will not take part in ODM primaries in 2027 but he is confident that he will be re-elected with a landslide.

Asserting his political prowess, Odhiambo boldly claimed that he will triumph on any party ticket, dismissing the possibility of defeat even if he were to represent a hypothetical "rat's political party."

"No ODM candidate can trounce me at the ballot even if I am to vie on the ticket of a rat's political party," Odhiambo said.

He also teased the idea of being in the "deep state," insinuating control over the election process, saying that it is him that will be declared a winner in the race and there is no way anyone else will win.

"2027 will be easier than the past. It will be us to bring the returning officer and therefore I am the one who must be declared the winner!" he said.

Odhiambo is among dozens of Luo Nyanza MPs considered likely to be rejected by the electorate for going against ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and working with President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST