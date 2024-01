I have worked my socks off since I graduated from medical school at 21 - Doctor defends herself after saying she will 'marry rich'



Monday, January 29, 2024 – A medical doctor, Funmi Williams, has defended herself after being criticized for saying she would marry a rich person.

“I graduated med school at 21 and I’ve worked my butt off since then. If anyone wants to cry because I said I’ll marry rich, please be my guest,” she wrote.