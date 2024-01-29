No dollars, no house! Nairobi landlords shock tenants as start charging rent in dollars as the shilling weakens further – RUTO please!

In particular, a section of
landlords in Nairobi have started demanding rent payments in dollars as
the Shilling continues to show signs of volatility.
According to sources, most
landlords in affluent areas like Westlands, Karen, Gigiri, Runda, Kileleshwa,
and Muthaiga among others are asking for rent in dollars.
Shunguli Duncan of Rock Field
Properties revealed that the number of landlords demanding that
rent be paid in Dollars had increased exponentially in recent times.
“Some of the owners are not
local, they are expatriates. They prefer dollars because of the instability of
the Kenyan Shilling,” he explained.
Shunguli added that most of the
foreign owners had used financing facilities to acquire loans to build the
houses.
Since often the loans were
acquired in another country charging Dollars, they prefer having the payment in
the American currency.
Shunguli who leads one of the
top real estate companies in the capital explained that this cushions the
landlords from loan default.
He explained that if the owner
pays USD1,000 per month to service his loans, he can list the house for a
similar amount and be sure he will be able to repay the loan.
Should the landlord decide to
charge Ksh163,000 per month, he will be able to convert the money to pay the
USD1,000 loan amount. Next month, if the Shilling depreciates further, the
Ksh163,000 could be USD950 leading to a loan default.
Another real estate agent who
spoke on condition of anonymity remarked that many Kenyans were finding
the practice lucrative.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
