2027 ni kushukisha ZAKAYO! – ODM SG EDWIN SIFUNA declares as RUTO's CS introduces another tax.

In a tweet, Sifuna noted that
Ruto has not built any roads in the country hence he is not guaranteed to
charge road users.
He added that the head of state
should first construct his roads before imposing such charges as most of the
roads were built during the Kibaki-Raila reign.
He also noted that Kenyans have
been paying taxes that were used to build and maintain the targeted roads.
“Kibaki and Raila built most if not all of these roads with OUR money.
"When you drive on these roads you will see signs by @KeNHAKenya telling you your taxes AKA fuel levy were used to build/maintain those roads.
"Ruto has built nothing.
"He cannot tax us for using our own roads.
"Akitaka ajenge zake aweke toll huko. Our one job in 2027 ni
kushukisha Zakayo,” he said.
