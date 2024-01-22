Nigeria qualifies for round of 16 after defeating Guinea-Bissau 1 - 0



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Nigeria have qualified for the round of 16 after beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in their last match of Group A tie of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Despite a poor display, Nigeria got a 37th-minute own goal after Moses Simon’s cross was smashed into the net by Guinea-Bissau's defender Opa Sangante.

The victory places Nigeria in the second position with 7 points in Group A and has earned them qualification to the Round of 16. Guinea-Bissau is leaving the AFCON 2023 after falling to fourth place with zero points.