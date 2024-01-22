Equatorial Guinea knocks out host nation Ivory Coast after 4 - 0 victory



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Equatorial Guinea have knocked out the host nation Ivory Coast out of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, ending their hopes of glory on home soil.

Two goals from Emilio Nsue in the 42nd and 75th, and two goals from Pablo Ganet and Jannick Buyla in the 73rd and 88th minutes respectively handed Ivory Coast their heaviest defeat.

Ivory Coast finished group A with only three points, picking just one victory against Guinea-Bissau and losing back-to-back against Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.