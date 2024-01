LADY shares her encounter with a white man who said she is "really beautiful for a black girl"



Monday, January 22, 2024 – A lady called Serah Ibrahim has shared her encounter with a white man in an elevator.

"Got into the elevator and this fat white dude said: You’re really beautiful for a black girl. I was disgusted, those words are not a compliment. And for a fat loud white dude, I gave him a few words he would never forget," she wrote on Sunday.