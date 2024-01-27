Nigeria beat Cameroon to reach the AFCON quarterfinals



Saturday, January 27, 2024 – Nigeria have defeated Cameroon 2- 0 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire

The Super Eagles put out a masterclass display as Atlanta winger Ademola Lookman found the net in the first half following an assist from Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

In the second half, Ademola Lookman found the net again following an assist from Calvin Bassey to take Nigeria to the quarterfinals.

Nigeria will face Angola in the quarterfinals with the hope of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.