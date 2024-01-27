Nigeria beat Cameroon to reach the AFCON quarterfinals

Saturday, January 27, 2024 – Nigeria have defeated Cameroon 2- 0 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire
The Super Eagles put out a masterclass display as Atlanta
winger Ademola Lookman found the net in the first half following an
assist from Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, at the Stade Felix
Houphouet-Boigny.
In the second half, Ademola Lookman found the net again
following an assist from Calvin Bassey to take Nigeria to
the quarterfinals.
Nigeria will face Angola in the quarterfinals with the hope
of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.
