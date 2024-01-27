FIFA upholds LUIS RUBIALES' three-year ban from football as he loses his appeal over the JENNI HERMOSO 'kiss-gate' scandal



Saturday, January 27, 2024 – Shamed former Spanish football president, Luis Rubiales has lost his appeal against the three-year ban on all football-related activities he was dealt with by FIFA.

A statement from FIFA read: 'Amongst other considerations, the appeal committee was comfortably satisfied that Mr Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles enshrined under article 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code during and after the final of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Article 13 of the disciplinary code refers to violating the principles of fair play and offensive behaviour.

Rubiales kissed female footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in August.

Hermoso filed a legal complaint after she spoke out about the kiss not being consensual.

FIFA had initially banned Rubiales for 90 days but has now extended the suspension to three years.

A FIFA statement released on Monday read: 'The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.'

Rubiales, 46, remains under criminal investigation in Spain and denies any wrongdoing.

Last month, a court handed down a restraining order which prohibited Rubiales from going within 200 metres of Hermoso or contacting her.