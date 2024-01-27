More stolen vehicles recovered in Nakuru as detectives launch countrywide crackdowns on syndicates (PHOTOs).



Saturday, January 27, 2024 - After scrupulous interrogation on the notorious motor vehicle theft suspects arrested yesterday in Nairobi and Nyeri counties, DCI sleuths deployed to bring to their knees all syndicates implicated in the vice proceeded to Nakuru County in a bid to effect more accomplices and recover stolen motor vehicles.

At 58 suburb area of Nakuru city, they pounced on Michael Gichuhi Macharia who was in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle make Toyota Vitz registration number KCW 582Q believed to have been stolen from a Nairobi city dweller.

The officers ambushed a second renowned suspect, Charles Kung'u Kamau, driving a numberless vehicle make Toyota Probox silver in colour.

A search from its Chassis revealed its registration as KBV 958J. Kung'u who has no few antics after occasional confrontations with the law managed to dart away leaving the vehicle, but efforts are on high gear to have him in police custody.

Meanwhile, the operation continues as detectives seek to bring the unbecoming trend of car thievery to a stop.







