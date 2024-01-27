FKE tells employers not to deduct housing levy after the Court of Appeal ruling.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has directed its members to stop any further deductions of the housing levy forthwith.

In a statement on Friday, the union said the order will remain in force until an appeal is filed, heard and determined by the Court of Appeal.

“In light of the court order, we advise our members not to deduct the levy unless the Court of Appeal rules otherwise after the hearing of the substantive appeal or in the alternative,” the notice issued by its executive director and CEO Jacqueline Mugo reads in part.

Mugo has, however, said as a Federation, they will continue to monitor any developments in the matter.

“Our commitment is to keep you informed promptly of any changes or updates. We encourage you to stay informed on this issue and advise your employees accordingly,” she said.

She has also appealed to its members with concerns regarding the implementation of this advisory to reach out to her office.

The appellate Court declined Friday to suspend orders barring the state from deducting housing levy from Kenyans.

The housing levy therefore remains suspended as declared by the High Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.