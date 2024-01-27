FKE tells employers not to deduct housing levy after the Court of Appeal ruling.

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - The Federation of
Kenya Employers (FKE) has directed its members to stop any further deductions
of the housing levy forthwith.
In a statement on Friday, the union said the order will
remain in force until an appeal is filed, heard and determined by the Court of
Appeal.
“In light of the court order, we advise our members not to
deduct the levy unless the Court of Appeal rules otherwise after the hearing of
the substantive appeal or in the alternative,” the notice issued by its
executive director and CEO Jacqueline Mugo reads in part.
Mugo has, however, said as a Federation, they will continue
to monitor any developments in the matter.
“Our commitment is to keep you informed promptly of any
changes or updates. We encourage you to stay informed on this issue and advise
your employees accordingly,” she said.
She has also appealed to its members with concerns regarding
the implementation of this advisory to reach out to her office.
The appellate Court declined Friday to suspend orders
barring the state from deducting housing levy from Kenyans.
The housing levy therefore remains suspended as declared by
the High Court.
