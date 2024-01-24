You won’t believe why UK citizens are flocking to Kenya en masse like never before – Depreciating shilling in the mix

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – The weakening Shilling may be a blessing in disguise for foreigners, especially UK citizens.
This is after it emerged that
many are planning to visit Kenya in droves to take advantage of the continually
depreciating Kenyan Shilling and President William Ruto's visa-free policy.
According to reports, several
vacation seekers are mulling leaving the UK to escape the winter characterized
by extreme cold weather and wild storms.
Reports indicate that Kenya
ranks among the most preferred warmer destinations due to the weakened
shilling, making vacation costs lower for the Brits.
Similarly, records show that
over the past year, the Sterling Pound has gained more than 33 percent against
the Shilling.
In January 2023, the exchange
rate stood at Ksh150 which has since increased to the Ksh202 mark this year.
The drop in Shilling's
value, therefore, accords the travellers with a cheaper vacation, which might see
the tourists extend their stay in Kenya due to affordability.
The Brits are also warming up to
Ruto's visa-free policy, easing the hustle of making travel plans into the
country.
With their trips, the
vacationers stand to enjoy the sea and sandy beaches of Mombasa and its
Coastline, wild animals in inland national parks as well as a vibrant city
life.
Lonely Planet ranked Kenya the
place to visit in 2024 citing a vibrant nightlife characterized by rooftop bars
and classy restaurants.
Apart from Kenya, Brits are also
eying South Africa, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia.
