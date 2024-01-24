You won’t believe why UK citizens are flocking to Kenya en masse like never before – Depreciating shilling in the mix

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – The weakening Shilling may be a blessing in disguise for foreigners, especially UK citizens.

This is after it emerged that many are planning to visit Kenya in droves to take advantage of the continually depreciating Kenyan Shilling and President William Ruto's visa-free policy.

According to reports, several vacation seekers are mulling leaving the UK to escape the winter characterized by extreme cold weather and wild storms.

Reports indicate that Kenya ranks among the most preferred warmer destinations due to the weakened shilling, making vacation costs lower for the Brits.

Similarly, records show that over the past year, the Sterling Pound has gained more than 33 percent against the Shilling.

In January 2023, the exchange rate stood at Ksh150 which has since increased to the Ksh202 mark this year.

The drop in Shilling's value, therefore, accords the travellers with a cheaper vacation, which might see the tourists extend their stay in Kenya due to affordability.

The Brits are also warming up to Ruto's visa-free policy, easing the hustle of making travel plans into the country.

With their trips, the vacationers stand to enjoy the sea and sandy beaches of Mombasa and its Coastline, wild animals in inland national parks as well as a vibrant city life.

Lonely Planet ranked Kenya the place to visit in 2024 citing a vibrant nightlife characterized by rooftop bars and classy restaurants.

Apart from Kenya, Brits are also eying South Africa, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia.

