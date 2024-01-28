Was Baraton University student, BRENDA CHEPKIRUI, brutally murdered like RITA WAENI and her head chopped off? - Here is the truth! RIP!!(PHOTOs).

Sunday, January 28, 2024 - Baraton University has been trending after word got out that one of the students identified as Brenda Chepkirui was allegedly brutally murdered and her head chopped off.

It is now emerging that Brenda died a few weeks ago.

The deceased, a second-year nursing student, reported to the campus on January 8.

She went to her house and started cleaning.

Her lifeless body was discovered in her house three days later.

However, her head was not chopped off as alleged on social media.

The body was intact and there was no sign of harm or struggle.

An autopsy report revealed that she died a natural death.

She has since been buried.

