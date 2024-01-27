Detectives nab notorious car thieves after getting intelligence reports and recover stolen vehicles (PHOTOs).

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - Following a spike in reported cases of stealing of motor vehicles from various residential and social parking yards within the Nairobi region and neighbouring counties, detectives drawn from the Nairobi regional Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Operations and DCI Kayole mounted an intelligence-led operation that saw a prime suspect, Timothy Ndegwa, arrested at his residence in Thika Makongeni Estate.

A registration plate number KBR 957C was found in Ndegwa's house, who upon interrogation led the officers to Kenyatta Road in Juja where his accomplice George Kimani Wangechi was also arrested with a suspected stolen white Toyota Fielder fitted with registration plate nos. KCC 458K.

On further interrogation, the suspects confessed to have earlier stolen a red Isuzu DMAX within Kayole, which they sold to a buyer in Nyeri through one of their accomplices by the name of Stephen Kamau Maganjo.

The team proceeded to Narumoru where the said vehicle was recovered while being driven by Antony Wanjohi Theuri, who was also arrested and escorted to DCI offices in Nairobi.

After investigative interviewing of the suspects, a fourth accomplice, Boniface Gitemengo Gachanja, was cornered and arrested within Githurai, who led the sleuths to Limuru's Flyover area where his partner in crime Josphat Ikua Mwangi was arrested.

Mwangi was found in possession of a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla fitted with registration no. KBA 163Y. The vehicle was recovered at detained at DCI offices. Later this evening, another of their accomplices, Alois Tabu Ojiambo, was traced to and arrested at Kariobangi.

The suspect is currently being interrogated with detectives hoping to make more recoveries in Nairobi and Nakuru counties.