AZIMIO bado iko Imara Kama Simba! - RAILA ODINGA says as he trashes 'media propaganda'



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that Azimio One Kenya Alliance is dying.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, Raila Odinga, who is among coalition principals, said the alliance is still intact and all leaders are united.

Raila further said the claims are nothing but media propaganda.

“There is a lot of speculation in the media; Azimio is splitting, Azimio convened meetings which have not been held, and so on.

"All those are trash, mere media propaganda,” Raila said.

The presser was convened to assure the nation of Azimio’s unity amid claims of turbulence, as well as to push the Kenya Kwanza Government to address the high cost of living.

The presser was attended by top Azimio honchos including Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, former Murang'a county governor, Mwangi wa Iria, former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, former Presidential hopeful George Luchiri Wajackoyah and former Cabinet secretary, Eugene Wamalwa.

