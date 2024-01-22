Manchester United striker, MARCUS RASHFORD's agent brother has domestic violence charges 'dismissed' in the US



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford's sports agent brother has reportedly had domestic violence charges against him dropped in the United States.

Dane Rashford allegedly attacked his girlfriend after discovering messages from an unnamed Premier League star during an incident in Miami last October, according to a report from The Sun.

Dane, 31, a director of DN May Sports Management including United star Rashford as a client, was detained before pleading not guilty to the charges of battery and was released on a £1,200 ($1,500) bond, which was paid for by his sister Chantelle Maynard.

The incident has now been described as a 'misunderstanding', with a source telling the Telegraph that Dane did not even appear in court and has now had the charges dismissed.

'There have been numerous reports about Dane Rashford, the brother of Manchester United and England footballer, Marcus Rashford, being arrested in Florida last year,' a statement from attorney Alex Spiro read.

'We want to make it very clear that the charges were quickly dismissed and Mr Rashford did not even have to appear in court. He and his partner are pleased that this misunderstanding is now firmly behind them.'

The report adds that the Rashford family now consider the matter resolved.

It was claimed staff at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel spotted a woman walking through the lobby with a bloodied nose in the early hours of October 20.

When officers arrived outside room 335 they heard a 'verbal altercation' between a male and female, whom they identified as 31-year-old Rashford and Andrea Pocrnja, the mother of his 14-month-old child.

The report says the pair were travelling back from trendy Miami nightspot, E11even, when the sibling of Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford 'went through the victim's phone and found text messages from her and another male'.

'The arrestee stated that he pushed the victim while they were in the Uber,' the report states.

Pocrnja was lying on the bed crying and had ‘visible injuries to her face’, the complaint goes on.

‘The victim stated that the arrestee struck her in the face twice with a closed fist. The arrestee then got out of the Uber and walked away with the victim’s phone.

‘Once the victim was inside their hotel room, the arrestee entered the hotel room and a verbal argument ensued in regard to the text messages he saw on her phone.

‘The victim was on the phone with the front desk in an attempt to get the Wi-Fi password so that she could disable her phone that the arrestee had at the time.