Manchester United striker, MARCUS RASHFORD's agent brother has domestic violence charges 'dismissed' in the US

Monday, January 22, 2024 – Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford's sports agent brother has reportedly had domestic violence charges against him dropped in the United States.
Dane Rashford allegedly attacked his girlfriend after
discovering messages from an unnamed Premier League star during
an incident in Miami last October, according to a report from The Sun.
Dane, 31, a director of DN May Sports Management including
United star Rashford as a client, was detained before pleading not guilty to
the charges of battery and was released on a £1,200 ($1,500) bond, which was
paid for by his sister Chantelle Maynard.
The incident has now been described as a 'misunderstanding',
with a source telling the Telegraph that Dane did not even appear in
court and has now had the charges dismissed.
'There have been numerous reports about Dane Rashford, the
brother of Manchester United and England footballer, Marcus Rashford, being
arrested in Florida last year,' a statement from attorney Alex Spiro
read.
'We want to make it very clear that the charges were quickly
dismissed and Mr Rashford did not even have to appear in court. He and his
partner are pleased that this misunderstanding is now firmly behind them.'
The report adds that the Rashford family now consider the
matter resolved.
It was claimed staff at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel spotted a
woman walking through the lobby with a bloodied nose in the early hours of
October 20.
When officers arrived outside room 335 they heard a 'verbal
altercation' between a male and female, whom they identified as 31-year-old
Rashford and Andrea Pocrnja, the mother of his 14-month-old child.
The report says the pair were travelling back from trendy
Miami nightspot, E11even, when the sibling of Manchester
United and England star Marcus Rashford 'went through the
victim's phone and found text messages from her and another male'.
'The arrestee stated that he pushed the victim while they
were in the Uber,' the report states.
Pocrnja was lying on the bed crying and had ‘visible
injuries to her face’, the complaint goes on.
‘The victim stated that the arrestee struck her in the face
twice with a closed fist. The arrestee then got out of the Uber and walked away
with the victim’s phone.
‘Once the victim was inside their hotel room, the arrestee
entered the hotel room and a verbal argument ensued in regard to the text
messages he saw on her phone.
‘The victim was on the phone with the front desk in an
attempt to get the Wi-Fi password so that she could disable her phone that the
arrestee had at the time.
