Italy's all-time record football goalscorer, GIGI RIVA, dead aged 79



Monday, January 22, 2024 – Iconic Italian footballer, Gigi Riva has passed away at the age of 79.

The striker, who is Italy's all-time record scorer with 35 goals in 42 appearances, passed away in hospital after falling ill at his home in Sardinia.

He was a key player and helped the Azzurri win Euro 1968, scoring the opener in the final against Yugoslavia.

He also helped Cagliari win the only Serie A title in their history in 1970.

Riva spent all but the first season of his career with Cagliari, scoring 207 goals in 374 appearances across 13-years.

He is Cagliari's top scorer by more than 100 goals.

In 2005, the club retired the No11 jersey in honour of Riva's achievements - a first in Cagliari's history.

He went on to become a coach for the Italian national team in 1988 and remained a part of the backroom staff until 2013.

He was aslo a member of the technical staff during Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph.

Inter Milan reacted to Riva's passing, adding: "FC Internazionale Milano expresses its condolences for the passing of Gigi Riva and rallies around the family and the entire world of football in this moment of mourning."

Hours before Riva's death was confirmed, Cagliari posted: "We are with you, go Gigi ❤️💙."