"Majority of the people at the top don't want the ones below to join them" Singer SPYRO shares his observation after one year at the 'top'



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Singer Spyro has shared his observation after being one of the top-performing artists for the past year.

The Fine Girl singer said after one year at the top, he has observed that the "majority of the people at the top don't want the ones below to join them."

He added that those at the top hate it when those below break free to get to the top so they fight them even when they get to the top.

He went on to quote a Bible verse about the violent taking things by force as he urged those aiming for the top to take it by force.