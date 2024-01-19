ICE SPICE sued over 'In Ha Mood' hit



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Rapper Ice Spice has been sued over her hit song "In Ha Mood" by another rapper and his producer accusing her of ripping off their work.

Ice Spice is being sued for copyright infringement by D.Chamberz, who says he wrote, recorded and released a song called "In That Mood" a year before her famous single.

D.Chamberz said he released his song on all major digital platforms in January 2022 and he thinks Ice Spice's producer heard it on the radio way before her song came out.

He said Ice Spice's song copied the beat, lyrics, hook, rhythmic structure, metrical placement, and narrative context of his track.

On how "In That Mood" allegedly appeared on Ice Spice's radar, D.Chamberz claimed he performed it dozens of times in NYC in venues near where Ice and her producer, Riot, reside.

He also said his song got airplay on Hot 97 FM in NYC, and he thinks it's more likely than not Riot was tuning in. He further stated that there are social media receipts backing his claim.

Ice Spice's song is certified gold and the music video has more than 45 million views on YouTube. D.Chamberz wants at least half of the song's publishing and other revenue, plus damages.