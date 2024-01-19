LADY shares her brother’s reaction to her prank of dating his friend (VIDEO)



Friday, January 19, 2024 – A TikTok user has shared her brother’s reaction to her prank of dating his friend.

The lady’s brother who shared his disappointment with her “disclosure”, told her that his friend is broke and needs help.

He also told his sister that she needs to make money and ensure that she is comfortable before thinking of dating.

He added that if she fails to heed his advice, they shouldn’t call him for anything except “eating their wedding rice”.