An insider reveals why CEBBIE KOK's marriage with lawyer STEVE OGOLA is on the rocks - This should be a lesson to young men.





Friday, January 19, 2024 - Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks, is the talk of social media after she deleted all her wedding photos and unfollowed her husband Steve Ogolla.

She also posted a cryptic message on her Facebook page hinting that she is single, leaving fans wondering what could have led to her marital woes.

An insider now reveals that Steve Ogola desperately wants a baby but Cebbie Koks has tried to conceive in vain.

She might be facing reproductive health problems, considering that she is approaching her late thirties.

“Cebbie is feeling the pressure and is considering leaving the marriage,” the source who claims to be familiar with the couple said.

The couple got married in 2022 in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

While Steve has kids from his previous marriage, he has yet to sire a kid with Cebbie.



