Ukraine's President ZELENSKIY makes public his income as he calls for transparency in Government

Monday, January 29, 2024 – Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy made public his income over two years on Sunday, January 28 as part of a drive to promote transparency and end endemic corruption.
In a post on the presidential website, Zelenskiy noted that
his income had declined in 2021 and further in 2022, when Russia invaded
Ukraine at the end of February.
It was the first time Zelensky who his rivals have accused
of being corrupt, publicly declared his income.
In 2021, the year before the invasion, Zelenskiy and his
family reported an income of 10.8 million hryvnias ($286,168), down 12 million
hryvnias from the previous year. The 2021 figure included income from the sale
of $142,000 of government bonds.
In 2022, the Zelenskiy family’s income fell further to 3.7
million hryvnias as he earned less rental income from real estate he owned
because of the outbreak of the war.
Zelenskiy has called for public officials to disclose their
incomes as part of efforts to increase transparency and eliminate corruption as
Ukraine tries to meet the stringent requirements for its bid to join the
European Union.
Western allies providing weaponry and financial assistance
as well as international bodies like the International Monetary Fund have also
sought assurances on efforts to eliminate corruption in Ukraine.
The website statement reads in part;
Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues
to own several trademarks. In particular, in 2021, the process of registering
22 trademarks, which began long before his election as President of Ukraine,
was completed.
According to the 2022
declaration, the income of the President and his family members amounted to UAH
3 million 692 thousand 683.
The income of the President's
family in 2022 decreased due to the temporary termination of lease agreements
on the territory of Ukraine as a result of the beginning of Russia's full-scale
aggression against our country.
The cash balance of the
President's family at the end of 2022 decreased by almost UAH 1 million 800
thousand.
There were no other changes
in 2021 and 2022 regarding assets, real estate, vehicles, etc.
