Kikuyu man who stabbed his girlfriend to death in the US and fled to Kenya arrested at a night club in Westlands.

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - A Kenyan man who is wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in the US has been arrested in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The suspected identified as Kelvin Kangethe was arrested at a club on Monday night by police who had been tipped off.

He had an Interpol Red Notice on his head after murdering his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu last year.

Margaret’s bloodied body was discovered in a car inside a parking garage at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Kangethe had been on the run since November last year when he flew from the USA to Kenya after committing the murder.

“We have a man believed to be the suspect who is wanted in the US over alleged murder. We are waiting for more profiling to know the way forward,” a senior DCI official said.

If he is positively identified, detectives will liase with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to start the extradition process.

Kenyan detectives had last November received a request from the US authorities to arrest the suspect for the alleged murder.

The victim’s mother said she was planning to break up with the suspect before he killed her.

