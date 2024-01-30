Governor NYONG'O also ‘dumps’ RAILA as he praises RUTO’s CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN – Look! Hii imeenda



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 - Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has left former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in shock.

This is after he heaped praises on President William Ruto and his government for the good job they are doing.

In particular, the ODM Governor lauded Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over the decision to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kisumu County.

In a statement, Nyong’o said that once done, the project will improve business growth and travel between Kisumu and Uganda.

The Kisumu Governor also noted that the project will open up the Western Tourism Circuit which has beautiful tourist destinations.

“I would like to thank Transport Cabinet Secretary Hon Kipchumba Murkomen for announcing the long-awaited extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kisumu beginning this year.

"This is good news because the project will greatly improve travel between Kisumu and Uganda and support both ordinary travelling and business.

"It will also make the refurbished Kisumu port more vibrant,” read the statement in part.

Nyong’o noted that there is a need for transport expansion between the lake region and the rest of the country adding that he hoped the government will expedite the SGR project.

Initially, the SGR was to run from Mombasa to Kisumu.

However, the project started by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta stalled in Nakuru due to inadequate funds.

CS Murkomen during the ongoing government show announced that the government is aiming to do 35 percent of the SGR phase two project by December this year.

The first phase of the SGR, which cost over Sh350 billion, was financed by the Chinese government.

