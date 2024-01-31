KHALWALE breaks silence after detectives visited his residence to conduct investigations after a Kakamega tycoon accused him of killing his caretaker (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 - A team of homicide detectives visited the home of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale to conduct investigations, following the death of his fighter bull’s caretaker, Kizito Moi.
Although Khalwale had
claimed that Moi was killed by the fighter bull while drunk, prominent Kakamega
businessman Cleophas Shimanyula alias Toto alleged that the vocal Senator
stabbed his caretaker to death after finding out that he had an affair with his
wife.
Khalwale shared photos
of a team of detectives conducting investigations at his Malinya home and said
he is ready to cooperate.
“I've readly opened up my home
to the police to afford them an opportunity to make credible and conclusive
investigations into this sad death,” he said.
He also postponed the
burial until detectives conclude investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments