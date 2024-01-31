FRANCIS NGANNOU claims that ANTHONY JOSHUA doesn't 'have the strength' to win their highly-anticipated fight

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter, Francis Ngannou has warned that Anthony Joshua doesn't 'have the strength' to win their highly-anticipated fight
Ngannou will face Joshua in Saudi Arabia on March
8, after the Brit's bout with Deontay Wilder fell through after
the American's defeat to Joseph Parker at the 'Day of Reckoning'
card.
Wilder's defeat opened the door for
former UFC champion Ngannou to take on Joshua instead after he lost
the only professional boxing fight of his career to Tyson Fury.
Ngannou, 37, fell to a split decision defeat against the
British heavyweight champion in a thrilling 10-round clash back in October.
Despite the loss, the Cameroonian is full of confidence
heading into the bout with Joshua.
During his appearance at the High-Performance Podcast,
the Cameroonian issued a chilling warning to the British star.
Ngannou said: 'Never say never. Nothing is impossible. We
don't know the strength of Anthony Joshua.
'Even though I don't believe he has that strength, we're
going to find out. In two months, we're going to find out. I'm going to be the
one taking his soul'.
The former UFC star is adamant that he'll be victorious
against Joshua and even fired back at the Brit's promoter, Eddie Hearn, in
a recent interview.
Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn said he expects his fighter,
Joshua, to knock Ngannou out during their match.
He told MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani: 'I feel like he's
earned that shot - or certainly to continue at that level. And I fancy the
fight.
'You've heard me say before, I really believe AJ knocks him
out. But he's a dangerous fight. I know that this guy's a big, big lump that
can really punch, and I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous.
As reported by The Mirror, Ngannou fired back: 'Eddie
is a promoter, that's like a routine for me. It's deja vu, he said the same
thing all of the time just not about Francis Ngannou but about somebody else.
That's how he talks and what he does.
