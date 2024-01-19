KANYE WEST filmed a 40-minute apology video over antisemitism



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Rapper Kanye West reportedly tried apologizing for his rabid antisemitism by getting camera guys together to shoot a lengthy apology video weeks ago.

Sources told TMZ that the video ended up running about 40 minutes, with Kanye talking straight to the camera. It was gathered that he was "rambling" and at times it was impossible to decode what he was saying.

Sources also told the publication that whatever was shot is supposed to be released sometime ahead of his new album, "Vultures," which is scheduled to drop on February 9. This is after several delays dating back to late last year.

Kanye has already issued an apology for all his antisemitic language, dropping a statement that was written in Hebrew right after Christmas.

It was a very generic mea culpa, which read in part, "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."