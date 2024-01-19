HARRYSONG reacts to reports he and his wife are having marital crisis



Friday, January 19, 2024 – Singer, Harrysong, has reacted to reports of him and his wife, Alexer, having problems in their three-year-old marriage.

The reports claimed that Alexer accused the singer of body-shaming her and also insulting her for giving birth to just girls.

The couple has two daughters with Alexer currently pregnant with their third child.

In a statement released on his Instastories this morning, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy as ‘this a challenging time for my family on the stories making round on social media of the marital problem my wife and I are having.’