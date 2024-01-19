Kalenjin man caught stealing meat in a butchery as the cost of living soars - He had stuffed the piece of meat in his pocket (VIDEO).

The suspected thief
took advantage after the owner left to run some errands.
He sneaked into the
butchery, stole a piece of goat meat, and stuffed it in his pocket.
However, he was not
lucky after the businessman caught him red-handed.
A video shared on
social media shows the man pleading for mercy after being caught with the
stolen piece of goat meat, which he had stuffed in his pocket.
“Nisamehe bana (please forgive me),” he is heard saying.
“Huyu lazima aende
ndani (he must be taken to the police),” the owner of the butchery says and
slaps him.
The video comes at
a time when millions of Kenyans across the country are struggling to make ends
meet due to the high cost of living.
Watch it below.
Man caught stealing meat in a butchery in Eldoret as the cost of living soars pic.twitter.com/4hB9AyOyi3— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 19, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
