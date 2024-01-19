Kalenjin man caught stealing meat in a butchery as the cost of living soars - He had stuffed the piece of meat in his pocket (VIDEO).





Friday, January 19, 2024 - A middle-aged Kalenjin man was taken to a police station after he stole meat in a butchery.

The suspected thief took advantage after the owner left to run some errands.

He sneaked into the butchery, stole a piece of goat meat, and stuffed it in his pocket.

However, he was not lucky after the businessman caught him red-handed.

A video shared on social media shows the man pleading for mercy after being caught with the stolen piece of goat meat, which he had stuffed in his pocket.

“Nisamehe bana (please forgive me),” he is heard saying.

“Huyu lazima aende ndani (he must be taken to the police),” the owner of the butchery says and slaps him.

The video comes at a time when millions of Kenyans across the country are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.

Watch it below.

Man caught stealing meat in a butchery in Eldoret as the cost of living soars pic.twitter.com/4hB9AyOyi3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 19, 2024

