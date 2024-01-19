Man unearths hidden ARVs his wife has been taking in their 3 years of marriage (VIDEO)



Friday, January 19, 2024 – A Zimbabwean man has made a shocking discovery about his wife of three years. He reportedly discovered that she is HIV positive and has been discreetly taking antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) throughout their marriage.

In the video, which has stirred quite a buzz online, the man recounts how, through prayer, he received a divine revelation about the hidden location of his wife’s secret stash of ARVs.

He said;

This seat here. behind seat, there is something that I want to show you which my wife has hidden for all the three years of marriage. In my prayers, God has shown me and today I’m going to expose her. I thank God that I have found this truth.

He further revealed that his wife had torn a hole behind their sofa and concealed her ARVs there for safekeeping. The man retrieved a black paper bag from the torn fabric.

“You can see this while here. She has deliberately removed this cover underneath. So I will pull it out. You can see I'm pulling it out. It’s here. you see the thing that she has hidden,” he explains before unwrapping a blue bottle of TLD (tenofovir/lamivudine/dolutegravir), an ARV regimen recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the preferred first-line treatment for adults living with HIV.

The man then takes a moment to caution those contemplating marriage. He expressed his dismay at standing by his wife through thick and thin, only to be betrayed by her secret use of ARVs. He also thanked God for the revelation before concluding the video.

He said;

“A warning to those who want to get married. You can see the tablets here. I trusted her with all my heart and my soul. I stood with her in all her sickness and all her troubles but this is what she does to betray me. She is taking ARVs and I am exposed to the disease. She doesn’t care whether I die or I live. So I’m just an object for her to use.To take me for a ride. She doesn’t care the children that I have they still need me. They’re young. I thank God for this revelation.”