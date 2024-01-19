"God is still in the business of giving his children the best sons" Wife celebrates her husband who wakes at 4am to pray for the family and iron the kids' uniform (VIDEO)



Friday, January 19, 2024 – A wife has gone on social media to extol the virtues of her husband.

She explained that she woke at 4am to see her husband praying for the family. When he was done, he went to their children's room and prayed for the kids then laid hands on them.

She added that he also doesn't fail to iron the children's school uniforms every morning. She then shared a clip of him in the act.

"God is still in the business of giving his children the best sons," she wrote.

"And YES, Godly men and marriages still exist.

"I'm grateful to be living in one."

Watch below.