Three Sevilla fans die in accident on way to Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey clash



Friday, January 26, 2024 – Three Sevilla fans died in a traffic accident while heading to watch their team's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday night, January 25.

The accident occurred on the A4 motorway near the Despenaperros natural park, around 270 kilometres south of Madrid, according to Spanish reports.

“Sevilla deeply laments the death of three Sevilla fans who lost their lives this morning… suffering a traffic accident when going to Madrid for tonight’s game,” wrote the club in a statement.

“The club is with their families and friends in these difficult moments. In their memory, the players will wear a black armband.”

Sevilla said they have asked the Spanish football federation for a moment of silence before the match.