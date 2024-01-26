Judge JUDY reveals the ‘deadly’ habit she has avoided that has kept her married for 46 years



Friday, January 26, 2024 – Celebrity Judge, Judy Sheindlin and her husband, Jerry Sheindlin, have kept their 46-year marriage alive by doing two simple things, she has revealed.

“You don’t spend 24 hours together,” Judy, 81, recently told E! News. “Because that’s deadly.”

The courtroom TV star also stressed that partners should make sure that their partners still find them attractive.

“Jerry just celebrated his 90th birthday,” she told the E! News. “And I still like to look at him when he walks in the room — that’s a key.”

Back in 2021, the Emmy Award-winning judge told People that staying fit is essential too.

“We’re both very surface people when it comes to that,” the “Judy Justice” star explained at the time.

“You know if you fall instantaneously for somebody that means there’s a physical attraction. And people age, people they change, you can either do it gracefully or you can say ‘I give up.'”

The couple got married in 1977 and share five children from both of their previous marriages. They reportedly met one night at a bar while they were both attorneys.

“Judy came walking in and put her finger in my face and said, ‘And who is this?’ I said, ‘Lady, get your finger out of my face.’ We’ve been togeter ever since,” he laughed.

The couple briefly divorced in 1990, but they remarried the following year after both of them expressed how much they missed each other.

“I missed her presence the very first week that we were separated,” Jerry recalled in the book, “What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life.”

“It was the first time in years that we didn’t get to see each other every single day,” he said, adding that “it was such a strange experience.”

“I like being married,” Judy added. “I missed him.”