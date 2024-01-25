25 year old professional dancer dead after eating mislabeled cookies from popular grocery store that contained peanuts

Friday, January 26, 2024 – A professional dancer in New York City, USA, has died after eating an incorrectly labeled holiday cookie containing peanuts from the popular supermarket Stew Leonard’s leading to the store and wholesaler blaming each other for the tragedy.
A law firm representing her family said in a statement on
Wednesday, January 24 that Órla Baxendale, 25, went into anaphylactic shock
from a severe allergic reaction to a Vanilla Florentine cookie on January 11.
“Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident
involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United and sold
by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts,” attorney Marijo Adimey
said in the statement.
“This tragic oversight has led to the recall of the Vanilla
Florentine Cookies from Stew Leonard’s stores in Danbury and Newington, CT, for
the period of November 6 – December 31, 2023.”
Adimey alleged that an investigation into Baxendale’s death
revealed “gross negligence and reckless conduct of the manufacturer and/or
sellers” for not stating on the cookies’ packaging that the product contained
peanuts.
“This failure in proper disclosure has led to this
devastating yet preventable outcome,” the attorney wrote.
Baxendale, a UK native, ate the cookie at a social gathering in Connecticut, according to News 12.
The lady from Manchester in the UK moved to New York City to
train as a scholarship student at the Ailey School in 2018, according to the
school’s website.
Baxendale had performed during New York Fashion Week and had
been involved in dance productions at Lincoln Center.
“I’m here with our family and, I mean we’re just all
devastated, very sad. I have four daughters, one of them is in her 20s. I can
imagine how that family feels right now,” Company CEO Stew Leonard Jr. said in
the released video, according to News 12.
The wholesaler, Cookies United, however, claimed it did
share the change in ingredients with the regional supermarket chain months
before Baxendale’s death.
“Stew Leonard’s claimed in an earlier press release that
‘the cookies contain peanuts, which was an ingredient not disclosed to Stew
Leonard’s by the manufacturer,’” United Cookies wrote in a statement Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, considering the tragedy of these
circumstances, we need to point out that Stew Leonard’s was notified by Cookies
United in July of 2023 that this product now contains peanuts, and all products
shipped to them have been labeled accordingly.”
0 Comments