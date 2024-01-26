Cash-starved journalists from 3 leading media stations suspended by Media Council of Kenya for fighting over cash handouts given by Gem MP ELISHA ODHIAMBO.

Friday, January 26, 2024 - The Media Council of Kenya has suspected three journalists based in Siaya following a public brawl during an event held by Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo.
The journalists engaged in a public brawl while fighting
over cash handouts dished out by the MP.
The brawl, which happened on January 20, 2024, saw The
Star’s Josiah Odanga, Ramogi’s George Amolo, and K24’s Mary Goretty Juma fight
it out in public.
Odanga was left nursing injuries and his camera was
destroyed.
The Media Council of Kenya investigated the matter after the attack was reported to the police.
It was established that they
were fighting over cash handouts despite earlier claims of marking territory
over counties’ news coverage.
“Considering your admission
of engaging in unprofessional conduct, such as demanding and fighting for
handouts, the Council hereby suspends your accreditation until further notice,”
said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.
The journalists’ bosses were also informed of the
suspension.
MCK boss added that the journalists had been given a
fair hearing and the administrative action taken was necessary to restore
sanity and discipline in the media industry.
“The Council views the journalist’s actions as a violation
of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalist in Kenya, specifically
Articles 4 and 5 on Integrity and Accountability respectively, which requires
journalists to desist from soliciting or accepting gifts, favors or
compensation from those who might seek to influence coverage and actively
encourage adherence to these standards by all journalists and media
practitioners,” read the press release from MCK.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
