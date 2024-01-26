Cash-starved journalists from 3 leading media stations suspended by Media Council of Kenya for fighting over cash handouts given by Gem MP ELISHA ODHIAMBO.



Friday, January 26, 2024 - The Media Council of Kenya has suspected three journalists based in Siaya following a public brawl during an event held by Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo.

The journalists engaged in a public brawl while fighting over cash handouts dished out by the MP.

The brawl, which happened on January 20, 2024, saw The Star’s Josiah Odanga, Ramogi’s George Amolo, and K24’s Mary Goretty Juma fight it out in public.

Odanga was left nursing injuries and his camera was destroyed.

The Media Council of Kenya investigated the matter after the attack was reported to the police.

It was established that they were fighting over cash handouts despite earlier claims of marking territory over counties’ news coverage.

“Considering your admission of engaging in unprofessional conduct, such as demanding and fighting for handouts, the Council hereby suspends your accreditation until further notice,” said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

The journalists’ bosses were also informed of the suspension.

MCK boss added that the journalists had been given a fair hearing and the administrative action taken was necessary to restore sanity and discipline in the media industry.

“The Council views the journalist’s actions as a violation of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalist in Kenya, specifically Articles 4 and 5 on Integrity and Accountability respectively, which requires journalists to desist from soliciting or accepting gifts, favors or compensation from those who might seek to influence coverage and actively encourage adherence to these standards by all journalists and media practitioners,” read the press release from MCK.