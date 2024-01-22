Breakthrough as FULL HD IMAGE of the Nigerian man caught on CCTV booking the Airbnb where RITA WAENI was brutally murdered emerges - He is a friend to one of the arrested Nigerian men.



Tuesday, January 23, 2023 - Detectives have made progress as they continue to investigate the brutal murder of 20-year-old University student, Rita Waeni, after the identity of the man captured on CCTV booking an Airbnb where Rita was brutally murdered was unmasked.

The CCTV footage of the prime suspect picking up the keys to the Airbnb has been circulating on social media for almost a week, with detectives burning the midnight oil while trying to unmask his identity.

The suspect hid his face with a cap and shades when he picked up the keys in a nearby shop, giving detectives a hard time.

He also used a phone number registered under a woman’s name when he called the Airbnb owner to book the house.

His identity was unmasked after one of his friends by the name, Johnbull Asbor, was arrested by detectives on Sunday in connection to the murder of Rita Waeni.

Johnbull lives in an apartment in Ndenderu near where Rita’s head was discovered dumped.

A butcher's knife and a hatchet were recovered from the apartment.

He was presented to court on Monday and taken to Kasarani police station, where he will be held as investigations continue.

Johnbull was pictured together with the prime suspect, who is still at large.

This implies that they know each other.

The photo was taken in 2020.

Below is a photo of the prime suspect who is still at large.













