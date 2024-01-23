If you can't be faithful in a relationship, you can't be faithful in marriage - TOMAMA tackles TACHA over 'unfaithfulness' comment



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Media personality, Tomama, has reacted to reality show star, Tacha's comment on why people shouldn't be faithful in romantic relationships.

Tacha who sat for a podcast session with Big Brother winner, Phyna, had said that fidelity is only obligatory in marriage.

She said “You have to be in that relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring. Or until you’re getting into the marriage where you have to swear an oath. Because which oath did you swear inside of boyfriend...”

Reacting to this, Tomama stated that one can't be faithful in marriage if they are not faithful in a relationship.

She added that no man will get engaged to a lady who has been unfaithful to him.